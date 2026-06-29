Field announced for Underclass Elite Showcase at TPC Deere Run

“I’ve been fortunate to have people throughout my life who opened doors, shared knowledge and helped me see what was possible. That’s why opportunities like this are so important,” said Dorell Wright, co-founder of ACE Members Only and NBA champion. “I’m excited to connect with these student-athletes and share some of the lessons I’ve learned throughout my journey. Through ACE, we’re focused on creating access—whether that’s relationships, experiences, opportunities, or exposure to people and places that can help shape their future. Golf has the power to change lives, and I’m proud to be part of helping the next generation see just how far the game can take them."