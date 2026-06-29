Field announced for Underclass Elite Showcase at TPC Deere Run
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Roman Solomon, a sophomore at the University of South Florida, ranks No. 2 in the Underclass Elite Ranking. (Courtesy USF)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression announced the field for the Underclass Elite Showcase on July 14-16 at TPC Deere Run, the longtime home of the John Deere Classic. Taking place just two weeks after the TOUR event, the showcase offers a unique opportunity for participants to compete at a championship venue under TOUR-level course conditions.
Designed as a premier summer competition, the Underclass Elite Showcase brings together top underclassmen collegiate golfers from underrepresented communities in the game. The 54-hole event also offers players the opportunity to earn World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points while continuing their development along the Pathway to Progression pipeline.
“This event is a powerful example of how the Pathway to Progression program continues to create meaningful opportunities for emerging talent,” said Kenyatta Ramsey, PGA TOUR vice president, player development. “Competing at a venue like TPC Deere Run under PGA TOUR conditions is an invaluable experience, and it plays a key role in helping these players prepare for the next level.”
The field is primarily composed of players from the Underclass Elite Ranking, with invitations extended to the top 15 eligible competitors. In cases where scheduling conflicts prevented participation, additional players were selected based on a combination of WAGR standing and their position in the Underclass Elite Ranking. Special exemptions were also awarded to select athletes who previously participated in the Pathway to Progression Junior Development Program.
This year’s field features a strong and diverse group of competitors, including Roman Solomon of the University of South Florida and Argyle Downes of Rutgers University, who are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the Underclass Elite Ranking and are alumni of the Pathway to Progression Junior Program. The field also includes eight players representing six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), further underscoring the initiative’s commitment to expanding access and opportunity within the sport.
The 18-player field represents a wide cross-section of collegiate programs across the country, including Weber International, Central Oklahoma, Gonzaga, Winston-Salem State, Texas Southern, North Carolina Central, Maryland Eastern Shore, Alabama A&M, Howard University, Harvard and many others.
In addition to high-level competition, the showcase provides meaningful performance incentives. The tournament winner will earn an exemption into the 124th Western Amateur Championship, one of the most prestigious events in amateur golf.
“We are thrilled to provide the winner of the Pathway to Progression Underclass Elite Showcase with an exemption into the 124th Western Amateur Championship,” said Steve Prioletti, senior director, amateur competitions, Western Golf Association. “The PGA TOUR has been an outstanding partner of the Western Golf Association and Evans Scholars Foundation for many years, and we are excited to further strengthen that relationship through our support of PGA TOUR Pathway to Progression initiatives. The Western Amateur has long been a proving ground for many of the game's greatest players, and we are proud to provide a deserving young amateur with the opportunity to compete on one of amateur golf’s biggest stages.”
Players who finish among the top five will also earn invitations to the Underclass Elite Performance Experience at the PGA TOUR Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass, further enhancing the developmental impact of the event.
The showcase is being conducted alongside the APGA Tour event at TPC Deere Run, highlighting the alignment between the PGA TOUR’s collegiate and professional development pathways. As part of the week’s programming, participants will take part in a pre-tournament luncheon and panel discussion featuring current APGA Tour players from the “pro bound” initiative, as well as special guests including NBA champion Dorell Wright and entrepreneur Jaysson Pena, founder of Respect the Sabbath.
ACE Members Only, a golf community founded by former NBA champions Dorell Wright and Dwyane Wade, will also be represented during the week. The organization focuses on increasing access to the game through mentorship, education and community engagement, aligning closely with the mission of Pathway to Progression.
“When I picked up golf, I quickly realized it teaches you so much more than how to play a sport. It teaches patience, resilience, communication and how to build meaningful relationships,” said Dwyane Wade, co-founder of ACE Members Only and NBA champion. “Being part of this initiative is an opportunity to share those lessons and let these young athletes know that they belong in every room and on every course they step onto. That’s what ACE is about – creating access, building confidence, and helping open doors for the next generation.”
“I’ve been fortunate to have people throughout my life who opened doors, shared knowledge and helped me see what was possible. That’s why opportunities like this are so important,” said Dorell Wright, co-founder of ACE Members Only and NBA champion. “I’m excited to connect with these student-athletes and share some of the lessons I’ve learned throughout my journey. Through ACE, we’re focused on creating access—whether that’s relationships, experiences, opportunities, or exposure to people and places that can help shape their future. Golf has the power to change lives, and I’m proud to be part of helping the next generation see just how far the game can take them."
The Underclass Elite Showcase reflects the PGA TOUR’s continued investment in building a more inclusive and sustainable future for the game by creating meaningful opportunities at every stage of player development.