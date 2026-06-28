Collin Morikawa manifests Sunday 61, misses Travelers Championship playoff by one

“I just didn’t feel comfortable at first with a pitching wedge just because I felt like, the way I (was) swinging it, I’m not able to give a hundred percent swings. Ball below your feet, that’s kind of the worst for your back and putting the stress on that. But the way the wind was … the wetness, the hardness of the sand, just played into my favor. I just had to make good contact,” Morikawa said. “I flushed it. It looked great. Really, really pleased with that shot because truthfully it could have gone anywhere.”