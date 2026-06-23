Brian Rolapp to become PGA TOUR Commissioner in 2027
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Brian Rolapp will become the next commissioner of the PGA TOUR effective Jan. 1 2027. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The PGA TOUR boards have approved Brian Rolapp to become the next Commissioner of the PGA TOUR, effective Jan. 1, 2027.
Rolapp was appointed CEO in June 2025 and officially joined the TOUR in July after a 22-year tenure at the NFL. Over the past 11 months, he has led the organization through an overhaul of its competitive structure based on feedback from the Future Competition Committee, core components of which were also approved as part of the vote by the boards.
He becomes the fifth Commissioner in TOUR history, joining Joe Dey (1969-1974), Deane Beman (1974-1994), Tim Finchem (1994-2016) and Jay Monahan (2017-2026).
“I am grateful for the trust the boards have placed in me for the opportunity to serve the PGA TOUR and our membership as Commissioner,” Rolapp said. “Over the past year, we have made meaningful progress by prioritizing our fans and working collaboratively – with our players, our partners, our boards and the Future Competition Committee – to strengthen our foundation and shape what comes next.”
The announcement comes as the TOUR ushers in a new era of competition, beginning in 2028. In conjunction with naming Rolapp as the next Commissioner, the boards also approved a new two-series model that will reshape how the best players in the world compete against each other on TOUR.
As previously announced when Rolapp joined the TOUR, Monahan’s role as Commissioner will conclude on Dec. 31, 2026, marking a decade of leadership at the helm of the organization.
“It has been an honor to serve as Commissioner of the PGA TOUR and to work alongside our players, partners and leadership team during a transformational period for our sport,” Monahan said. “The progress we have made was driven by a willingness to evolve and the shared commitment to do what is best for the future of the TOUR. Brian is the right leader for this moment and I am confident the PGA TOUR’s best days are ahead.”