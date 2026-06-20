By the numbers: Wyndham Clark’s U.S. Open lead approaching history

2014:

That’s the last time that a player went wire-to-wire to win the U.S. Open.

cruised past the field at Pinehurst No. 2, ultimately winning by eight shots. Prior to Kaymer, it’s been done only three times since 1971: twice by

(2000, 2002) and once by

(2011). The last player to win any major wire-to-wire was

at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage.