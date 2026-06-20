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2026 U.S Open purse breakdown: What will players earn this year at Shinnecock?
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Written by Staff
The 126th U.S. Open continues this weekend from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island.
The total purse reaches $22.5 million, with the winner receiving $4.5 million.
The 69 professionals who missed the cut will still receive $10,000.
Scroll below for the full purse breakdown:
|Finish
|Payout
|1st
|$4,500,000
|2nd
|$2,430,000
|3rd
|$1,532,530
|4th
|$1,074,363
|5th
|$894,841
|6th
|$793,443
|7th
|$715,320
|8th
|$640,654
|9th
|$579,815
|10th
|$532,572
|11th
|$486,021
|12th
|$449,379
|13th
|$418,729
|14th
|$386,466
|15th
|$358,812
|16th
|$335,767
|17th
|$317,331
|18th
|$298,895
|19th
|$280,459
|20th
|$262,022
|21st
|$246,121
|22nd
|$230,220
|23rd
|$214,780
|24th
|$200,492
|25th
|$188,048
|26th
|$177,447
|27th
|$169,381
|28th
|$162,237
|29th
|$155,324
|30th
|$148,410
|31st
|$141,497
|32nd
|$134,583
|33rd
|$127,669
|34th
|$121,447
|35th
|$116,377
|36th
|$111,307
|37th
|$106,468
|38th
|$101,859
|39th
|$97,250
|40th
|$92,641
|41st
|$88,032
|42nd
|$83,423
|43rd
|$78,814
|44th
|$74,205
|45th
|$69,596
|46th
|$65,448
|47th
|$61,300
|48th
|$57,382
|49th
|$55,077
|50th
|$52,773
|51st
|$51,390
|52nd
|$50,238
|53rd
|$49,316
|54th
|$48,855
|55th
|$48,394
|56th
|$47,933
|57th
|$47,472
|58th
|$47,012
|59th
|$46,551
|60th
|$46,090
|61st
|$45,629
|62nd
|$45,168
|63rd
|$44,707
|64th
|$44,246
|65th
|$43,785
|66th
|$43,324
|67th
|$42,863