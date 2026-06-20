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32M AGO

2026 U.S Open purse breakdown: What will players earn this year at Shinnecock?

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Wyndham Clark rolls in birdie to expand lead in Round 2 of U.S. Open

Wyndham Clark rolls in birdie to expand lead in Round 2 of U.S. Open

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Written by Staff

The 126th U.S. Open continues this weekend from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island.

The total purse reaches $22.5 million, with the winner receiving $4.5 million.

The 69 professionals who missed the cut will still receive $10,000.

Scroll below for the full purse breakdown:

FinishPayout
1st$4,500,000
2nd$2,430,000
3rd$1,532,530
4th$1,074,363
5th$894,841
6th$793,443
7th$715,320
8th$640,654
9th$579,815
10th$532,572
11th$486,021
12th$449,379
13th$418,729
14th$386,466
15th$358,812
16th$335,767
17th$317,331
18th$298,895
19th$280,459
20th$262,022
21st$246,121
22nd$230,220
23rd$214,780
24th$200,492
25th$188,048
26th$177,447
27th$169,381
28th$162,237
29th$155,324
30th$148,410
31st$141,497
32nd$134,583
33rd$127,669
34th$121,447
35th$116,377
36th$111,307
37th$106,468
38th$101,859
39th$97,250
40th$92,641
41st$88,032
42nd$83,423
43rd$78,814
44th$74,205
45th$69,596
46th$65,448
47th$61,300
48th$57,382
49th$55,077
50th$52,773
51st$51,390
52nd$50,238
53rd$49,316
54th$48,855
55th$48,394
56th$47,933
57th$47,472
58th$47,012
59th$46,551
60th$46,090
61st$45,629
62nd$45,168
63rd$44,707
64th$44,246
65th$43,785
66th$43,324
67th$42,863

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In Progress

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-7

-7

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-7

T2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-3

-3

T2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-3

T2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-3

-3

T2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-3

T2

Sam Stevens
USA
S. Stevens
Tot
-3

-3

T2

USA
S. Stevens
Tot
-3

T2

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-3

-3

T2

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-3

6

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-2

-2

6

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-2
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