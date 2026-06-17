126th U.S. Open: What is playoff format at Shinnecock?

The 176-yard par-3 17th, called “Rabbit’s Foot,” is a tough penultimate hole with a narrow putting surface wedged between two bunkers short left and right. In 1995, champion Corey Pavin sank a crucial par putt on the 17th green to maintain his narrow lead, calling it “The most important putt of my life.” The 490-yard, par-4 18th, called “Home,” plays directly back at the iconic Shinnecock clubhouse. It played as the most difficult hole on the course during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open.