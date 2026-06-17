126th U.S. Open: What is playoff format at Shinnecock?
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If a playoff is needed at the 126th U.S. Open, a two-hole aggregate format will determine the winner at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. If the championship is undecided after the two holes, a sudden-death playoff continues until one player is victorious.
The U.S. Open hasn't required a playoff since 2008, when Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate on a marathon Monday at Torrey Pines, as an 18-hole playoff required a 19th hole. The 18-hole format is no longer; however, the U.S. Open has yet to play out the current two-hole aggregate format, which was introduced for the 2018 U.S. Open.
In the event of a playoff Sunday at Shinnecock, the two-hole aggregate playoff will be contested on Nos. 17 and 18.
The 176-yard par-3 17th, called “Rabbit’s Foot,” is a tough penultimate hole with a narrow putting surface wedged between two bunkers short left and right. In 1995, champion Corey Pavin sank a crucial par putt on the 17th green to maintain his narrow lead, calling it “The most important putt of my life.” The 490-yard, par-4 18th, called “Home,” plays directly back at the iconic Shinnecock clubhouse. It played as the most difficult hole on the course during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open.