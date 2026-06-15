126th U.S. Open field now complete with 156 players

J.T. Poston, of Hickory, North Carolina, earned an exemption based on the current Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). He moved up 56 spots in the last two weeks to No. 38 after his victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the fourth PGA TOUR win of his career. Due to weather delays, Poston had to play a marathon 33 holes on Sunday, June 7, knowing he would have had 36 holes of U.S. Open Final Qualifying ("Golf’s Longest Day") in Columbus, Ohio, the following day. The 33-year-old will play in his seventh U.S. Open and has three made cuts, with his best finish being a T32 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club (Course No. 2) in 2024.