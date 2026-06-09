Olympic golf qualification process officially underway for LA28 Olympic Games
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LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The qualification process for golf at the LA28 Olympic Games is officially underway, with Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) points counting toward qualification for the women’s competition as of June 8, 2026, and for the men’s competition beginning June 22, 2026. Eligible ranking points earned during the two-year qualification period will determine athlete positions in the qualification standings.
The LA28 Olympic golf competition will be contested at The Riviera Country Club, one of the most iconic championship venues in the game. The competition will feature 60 women and 60 men competing in individual stroke-play events, with qualification determined through the Olympic Golf Ranking.
LA28 will also introduce a 16-team mixed competition, marking the first Olympic mixed-team golf event since golf returned to the Olympic programme in 2016. Each mixed team will consist of one female and one male athlete from the same country who have already qualified for their respective individual competitions.
The Olympic golf competition schedule at LA28 is as follows:
- Men’s Individual Stroke Play: July 19-22, 2028
- Mixed-Team Event: July 23-24, 2028
- Women’s Individual Stroke Play: July 26-29, 2028
Under the qualification system for the individual competitions, athletes ranked inside the top 15 of the Olympic Golf Ranking will be eligible to qualify, with a maximum of four athletes per country, per gender. Beyond the top 15, countries may qualify up to two athletes per gender.
Each of the five Olympic continents will be guaranteed representation in both the women’s and men’s competitions through continental qualification places, if required.
For the men’s competition, the Olympic Golf Ranking recognizes eligible tournaments sanctioned by tours recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). For the women’s competition, the Olympic Golf Ranking recognizes eligible tournaments conducted on tours recognized by the Women’s World Golf Rankings (WWGR).
The mixed-team field will be determined through the Olympic Mixed-Team Ranking (OMTR), which ranks eligible countries based on the best-ranked athlete from each National Olympic Committee (NOC), regardless of gender.
Qualification for the women’s competition will conclude on June 5, 2028, while the men’s qualification period will conclude on June 19, 2028.
For more information, visit the International Golf Federation at igfgolf.org.