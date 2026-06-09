Energy Transfer tapped as Global Partner of 2026 Presidents Cup
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Presidents Cup 2026 | Medinah Country Club
CHICAGO and DALLAS — Energy Transfer, one of the largest and most diversified energy companies in the United States, was announced Tuesday as a Global Partner of the 2026 Presidents Cup, set to be contested at Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3 from Sept. 22-27.
Captain Brandt Snedeker and the United States Team will face off against Captain Geoff Ogilvy and the International Team in the 16th edition of the biennial international team competition at Medinah’s Course No. 3.
“As we approach the 16th edition of the Presidents Cup, we are proud to welcome Energy Transfer as a Global Partner of the PGA TOUR’s premier global event,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR EVP, Corporate Partnerships. “Partnerships like this play an important role in our continued efforts to enhance the Presidents Cup, aligning with organizations that share our commitment to integrity, excellence and elevating the game for our players and fans.”
Through this partnership, Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) will continue to strengthen its position as one of America’s largest energy infrastructure portfolios, while highlighting its commitment to delivering energy safely and responsibly. The partnership will further expand the company’s presence in the golf industry, building on its existing relationship with 16‑time PGA TOUR winner and three-time U.S. Presidents Cup team member Justin Thomas.
“We are so pleased to partner with the Presidents Cup and the PGA TOUR,” said Vicki Granado, Energy Transfer vice president, corporate communications. “This is a special opportunity for us to expand our presence in the worldwide game of golf and align our brand globally with not just an iconic event, but with an organization known for integrity and performance. Those shared values are what drove our interest in this partnership.”
Energy Transfer joins Barings, Forvis Mazars and Rolex as Global Partners of the 2026 Presidents Cup.