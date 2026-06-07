Why Rory McIlroy feels ‘limited’ off the tee after the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

“I get a little bit underneath the plane on the way down and then from there I try to drag the handle to match it up, and then I get toe strikes, and then the toe strikes are – like, so if I'm aiming a touch left trying to hit a cut and I get a touch underneath it and then I try to save it by dragging the handle, I hit it off the toe and then it goes left,” McIlroy said. “But then if I try to hit with one with a draw or pretty neutral, I'll still get a little bit underneath it, and I'll release it and it will overturn a little bit. But I have to try to get the club back out in front of me. But then when it gets out in front of me, if I do get it there, then it's about having the right release pattern on the way through.