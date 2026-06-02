Three-peat? Looking back at recent attempts to win three in a row on PGA TOUR

Scheffler is the two-time defending champ at Muirfield Village Golf Club, and he’ll join some rarified air should he shake tournament host Jack Nicklaus’ hand beside the 18th green for a third straight year. Yes, the world No. 1 will look to join Tiger Woods (1999-2001) as the only players to win the Memorial three straight years. But he’ll also look to become the first player to win three straight of any TOUR event since Steve Stricker won the John Deere Classic in 2009, 2010 and 2011.