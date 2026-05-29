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Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates

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Highlights | Round 2 | Charles Schwab Challenge | 2026

Highlights | Round 2 | Charles Schwab Challenge | 2026

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR returns to Colonial Country Club and one of the longest-standing TOUR venues is ready to welcome many of the game’s best. This week marks the final chance to qualify for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.

    After an action-packed Round 2, rookie Jordan Smith took the lead at 10-under. Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Thorbjornsen and Ryan Gerard are close behind at 9-under, while J.J. Spaun headlines the pack at 8-under.

    Read below for coverage details.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    • 10:31 a.m. (Marquee group): Robert MacIntyre, Justin Thomas, J.T. Poston
    • 9:31 a.m. (Featured group): Max Homa, Max McGreevy, Nico Echavarria
    • 9:58 a.m. (Featured group): Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore, Michael Kim

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

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    R2
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    1

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    -9

    T2

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Brian Harman
    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T6

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J.J. Spaun
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T6

    USA
    J.J. Spaun
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*
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