Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates

Eric Cole holds the solo lead into Sunday after a Moving Day 63 vaulted him ahead of the field at 12-under. Cole is looking for his first win on TOUR. He is one stroke clear of Ryan Gerard at 11-under, with J.J. Spaun and Mac Meissner both at 10-under. Alex Smalley, Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley all sit at 9-under.