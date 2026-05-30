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Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates

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Highlights | Round 3 | Charles Schwab Challenge | 2026

Highlights | Round 3 | Charles Schwab Challenge | 2026

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR finishes out the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club on Sunday as a packed leaderboard competes for the title at one of the longest-standing TOUR venues.

    Eric Cole holds the solo lead into Sunday after a Moving Day 63 vaulted him ahead of the field at 12-under. Cole is looking for his first win on TOUR. He is one stroke clear of Ryan Gerard at 11-under, with J.J. Spaun and Mac Meissner both at 10-under. Alex Smalley, Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley all sit at 9-under.

    This week marks the final chance to qualify for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.

    Read below for coverage details.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Marquee group

    • 9:55 a.m.: Max Homa, Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Suber (1st Tee)

    Featured groups

    • 10:11 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson, Andrew Novak (1st tee)
    • 10:55 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Davis Thompson (1st tee)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

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    R3
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    1

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T3

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J.J. Spaun
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    T3

    USA
    J.J. Spaun
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T5

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F
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