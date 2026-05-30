Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates
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Highlights | Round 3 | Charles Schwab Challenge | 2026
The PGA TOUR finishes out the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club on Sunday as a packed leaderboard competes for the title at one of the longest-standing TOUR venues.
Eric Cole holds the solo lead into Sunday after a Moving Day 63 vaulted him ahead of the field at 12-under. Cole is looking for his first win on TOUR. He is one stroke clear of Ryan Gerard at 11-under, with J.J. Spaun and Mac Meissner both at 10-under. Alex Smalley, Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley all sit at 9-under.
This week marks the final chance to qualify for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.
Read below for coverage details.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee group
- 9:55 a.m.: Max Homa, Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Suber (1st Tee)
Featured groups
- 10:11 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson, Andrew Novak (1st tee)
- 10:55 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Davis Thompson (1st tee)
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)