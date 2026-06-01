Clutch-time closing propelled Scottie Scheffler’s back-to-back victories at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Nicklaus was a witness to a closing clinic a year ago. Scheffler led Ben Griffin by just one stroke with eight holes to play. The tournament was in the balance, and Scheffler faced a stern test in his defense against a less proven opponent with little to lose. Yet Scheffler showed what separates the best from the rest at Muirfield Village. Scheffler hit his next five fairways and picked up birdies at the 11th and 15th. With three holes to play, his lead was only two strokes, but crucially, Scheffler found the fairway at the 17th while Griffin blew his tee shot miles left. Scheffler was easily able to advance with par, while Griffin hacked his way to a double bogey.