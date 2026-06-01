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5H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows his shot rom the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows his shot rom the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Vegas returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Vegas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Vegas's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4474-73-73-76+8
    2022T3769-69-71-81+2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-67-1--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-71-69-69+215.136
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5268-76-69-72+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6075-70-74-69E8.125
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7477-69-69-71+24.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1467-67-68-68-1053.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1867-76-69-73-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4469-68-74-71-217.250

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.0310.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1880.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.278-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.476-0.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.974-0.908

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.031 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.188 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.99% of the time.
    • Vegas has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

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    -12
    R4
    E

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    2

    USA
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    -12
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    -11
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    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

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    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    USA
    G. Woodland
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    R4
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    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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