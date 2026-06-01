Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows his shot rom the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Vegas returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Vegas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th.
Vegas's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|74-73-73-76
|+8
|2022
|T37
|69-69-71-81
|+2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-71-69-69
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|68-76-69-72
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|75-70-74-69
|E
|8.125
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|77-69-69-71
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|67-76-69-73
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-68-74-71
|-2
|17.250
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.031
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.188
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.278
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.476
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.974
|-0.908
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.031 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.188 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.99% of the time.
- Vegas has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.