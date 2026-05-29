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Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im among notable names to miss cut at Colonial Country Club

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Highlights | Round 2 | Charles Schwab Challenge | 2026

Highlights | Round 2 | Charles Schwab Challenge | 2026

    Written by Kevin Robbins

    FORT WORTH, Texas — For most of the afternoon, the cut line stood at 2-under at the Charles Schwab Challenge, allowing some measure of hope for veterans such as Lucas Glover and Brandt Snedeker. But as the shadows lengthened at leafy Colonial Country Club, so did their odds.

    The cut moved a shot lower at midday. It remained there until after 6 p.m.

    Then, as the smattering of spectators left that late watched Jackson Suber double bogey on the par-4 ninth, the cut returned to 2-under.

    Tony Finau (even-par 70-70), Keith Mitchell (71-69), Rickie Fowler (70-73) and Sungjae Im (70-76) will play no more golf this weekend at Colonial. Players such as Lucas Glover, Johnny Keefer, Pierceson Coody, Brandt Snedeker and Suber himself advanced, eight shots behind leader Jordan Smith (65-65), to face two more rounds on a historic course framed by towering trees that often dictate what kind of shot needs to be hit.


    Jordan Smith sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Charles Schwab

    Jordan Smith sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Charles Schwab


    “It's a thinking man's course,” said Brian Harman, who shot 65-66 — tied for second at 9-under with three other players — at a course where he’s made 12 cuts in 14 starts. “You've got to be really strategic off the tee. You can't just get up there and blast it wherever.”

    The top of the leaderboard welcomed players with that kind of discipline and restraint. Reigning U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun followed a first-round 64 with a second-round 68. Akshay Bhatia went 67-65. Alex Smalley shot 65-67, Hideki Matsuyama 66-65 and Russell Henley 66-66. Justin Thomas, who began the day two shots outside the eventual cut, shot 3-under 67 to finish at minus-4. Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley, Matt Kuchar, Ludvig Åberg and Ben Griffin, the defending champion, also survived.

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    R2
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    1

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    -9

    T2

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Brian Harman
    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T6

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J.J. Spaun
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T6

    USA
    J.J. Spaun
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*
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