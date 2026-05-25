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5H AGO

Mason Howell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Mason Howell of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Amateur Mason Howell of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Mason Howell will make his debut at Colonial Country Club when the Charles Schwab Challenge tees off May 28-31. The Fort Worth, Texas event offers a $9.9 million purse with Ben Griffin defending his title after winning at 12-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Howell at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Howell's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Howell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-76+9--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-66-1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-76+13--

    Howell's recent performances

    • Howell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 4-under.
    • He has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Howell has an average of -1.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Howell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8910.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.727-1.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.571-0.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.0510.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.356-1.023

    Howell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Howell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.891 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Howell struggled with a -1.727 mark. He posted a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Howell delivered a 1.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.83 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with a 17.59% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Howell as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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