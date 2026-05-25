Mason Howell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Amateur Mason Howell of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Mason Howell will make his debut at Colonial Country Club when the Charles Schwab Challenge tees off May 28-31. The Fort Worth, Texas event offers a $9.9 million purse with Ben Griffin defending his title after winning at 12-under in 2025.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Howell's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Howell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
Howell's recent performances
- Howell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Howell has an average of -1.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Howell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.891
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.727
|-1.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.571
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.051
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.356
|-1.023
Howell's advanced stats and rankings
- Howell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.891 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Howell struggled with a -1.727 mark. He posted a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Howell delivered a 1.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.83 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with a 17.59% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Howell as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.