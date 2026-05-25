Brian Harman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Brian Harman finished tied for 46th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Harman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|2024
|T24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|2023
|T29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|2022
|MC
|77-66
|+3
|2021
|T8
|69-66-69-70
|-6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of even par.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 6-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-73-66-75
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|74-69-69-69
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-70-74-72
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-66-63-76
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|79-69-67-73
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|75-64-69-73
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|73-73-78-74
|+10
|13.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|72-70-76-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-67-69
|-15
|51.800
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.330
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.005
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.139
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.114
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.300
|0.177
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.330 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a 0.005 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman is delivering a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.75% of the time.
- Harman has earned 356 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 73rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.