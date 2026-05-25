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4H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman finished tied for 46th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Harman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4667-73-66-74E
    2024T2466-69-72-72-1
    2023T2970-69-67-74E
    2022MC77-66+3
    2021T869-66-69-70-6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of even par.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 6-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-73-66-75+48.300
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3174-69-69-69-327.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-70-74-72-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-66-63-76-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3379-69-67-73E27.600
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-69-71-71-512.800
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1175-64-69-73-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5073-73-78-74+1013.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5072-70-76-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-67-69-1551.800

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.330-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0050.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1390.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.1140.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.3000.177

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.330 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a 0.005 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman is delivering a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.75% of the time.
    • Harman has earned 356 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 73rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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