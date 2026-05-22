Jordan Spieth surges into contention with bogey-free 62 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Spieth accounted for nine birdies in his own round, a bogey-free effort of 9-under 62 at TPC Craig Ranch. He made six in a row on Nos. 1-6, all of them with wedges or short irons, tying a personal TOUR record and giving the 32-year-old from Dallas every reason to believe he is close to recapturing his once-dominant form. He picked up nearly four strokes on the field in putting alone, and a couple around the green. It looked and felt like a decade ago, when Spieth was winning majors and contending often. It sounded like it, too.