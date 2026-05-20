Forvis Mazars named Global Partner of 2026 Presidents Cup
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CHICAGO — Forvis Mazars, one of the world's leading public accounting and consulting brands, was announced Wednesday as a Global Partner of the 2026 Presidents Cup, set to be contested at Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3 from Sept. 22-27.
The 16th edition of the biennial team competition will feature Captain Brandt Snedeker and the United States Team taking on Captain Geoff Ogilvy’s International Team at Medinah’s Course No. 3.
“We are excited to welcome Forvis Mazars as a Global Partner of the PGA TOUR’s premier international event, and we look forward to showcasing their world-class services to our fans as the 2026 Presidents Cup draws closer,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR EVP, Corporate Partnerships. “Forvis Mazars strives to deliver an unmatched client experience, much like our commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience at the Presidents Cup for our players, fans and partners.”
Forvis Mazars and the Presidents Cup share a global mindset and a commitment to excellence, making Chicago – one of the world's most sought-after sporting destinations – the perfect stage for this partnership. The partnership further strengthens the firm’s existing relationships with renowned broadcaster, major champion and former Presidents Cup Captain's Assistant Ian Baker-Finch and 2024 Presidents Cup participant Mackenzie Hughes.
“We believe success is built on discipline, integrity and a commitment to excellence every day. Those traits certainly matter in golf — just as they matter in business and leadership,” said Tom Watson, CEO of Forvis Mazars in the United States. “That’s what makes the Presidents Cup and the PGA TOUR such a natural fit for us, bringing together individuals and teams who perform at the highest level and earn trust by consistently delivering on their commitments. It reflects how we work with our clients every day to prepare them for what's next: building strong relationships, delivering insights, and helping them perform at their best when it matters most.”
Forvis Mazars joins Barings and Rolex as Global Partners of the 2026 Presidents Cup. For more information about the Presidents Cup, please visit PresidentsCup.com.