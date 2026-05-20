Forvis Mazars named Global Partner of 2026 Presidents Cup

“We believe success is built on discipline, integrity and a commitment to excellence every day. Those traits certainly matter in golf — just as they matter in business and leadership,” said Tom Watson, CEO of Forvis Mazars in the United States. “That’s what makes the Presidents Cup and the PGA TOUR such a natural fit for us, bringing together individuals and teams who perform at the highest level and earn trust by consistently delivering on their commitments. It reflects how we work with our clients every day to prepare them for what's next: building strong relationships, delivering insights, and helping them perform at their best when it matters most.”