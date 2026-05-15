2026 PGA Championship: Full tee times, featured groups for Round 3

Three marquee pairings go off one after the other Saturday morning, starting with Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson at 10:50 a.m. as two multi-time major winners look for a weekend resurgence. They are followed by another pairing of major contenders and Jupiter, Florida, neighbors in Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka at 11 a.m. That rolls right into Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele at 11:10 a.m., still very much in this event at 1-over par.