2026 PGA Championship: Full tee times, featured groups for Round 3
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Scottie Scheffler on extremely difficult pin locations at PGA Championship
Tee times for the third round of the 108th PGA Championship have been announced, as Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, hosts the season's second major.
After two rounds of the 108th PGA Championship, 84 players head into the weekend with a shot at the Wanamaker Trophy. Aronimink has proven to be a formidable test for the world’s best players, with just 21 players under par through 36 holes on the difficult Donald Ross layout.
Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy both sit alone at 4-under par and will take to the course as the final pairing at 2:40 p.m. ET on Moving Day. Behind them sits a dangerous chase pack full of major championship winners and young, burgeoning stars alike.
Three marquee pairings go off one after the other Saturday morning, starting with Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson at 10:50 a.m. as two multi-time major winners look for a weekend resurgence. They are followed by another pairing of major contenders and Jupiter, Florida, neighbors in Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka at 11 a.m. That rolls right into Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele at 11:10 a.m., still very much in this event at 1-over par.
Scottie Scheffler looks to run down his fifth career major championship alongside David Puig at 1:40 p.m.
Justin Thomas, in search of his third PGA Championship, lines up at 2 p.m. alongside Cameron Young in a blockbuster afternoon pairing of former THE PLAYERS Championship winners.
See below for full tee times for the third round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink (all times ET):
- 7:45 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren
- 7:54 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Michael Brennan
- 8:03 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Johnny Keefer
- 8:12 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William Mouw
- 8:21 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Brian Campbell
- 8:30 a.m.: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Daniel Berger
- 8:39 a.m.: Luke Donald, Elvis Smylie
- 8:48 a.m.: Michael Kim, John Parry
- 8:57 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Padraig Harrington
- 9:06 a.m.: Daniel Brown, Chris Kirk
- 9:15 a.m.: Justin Rose, Brian Harman
- 9:24 a.m.: Rasmus Højgaard, Sami Valimaki
- 9:33 a.m.: Kazuki Higa, Mikael Lindberg
- 9:42 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Sam Burns
- 9:51 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann
- 10:00 a.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Denny McCarthy
- 10:20 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Chandler Blanchet
- 10:30 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:40 a.m.: Casey Jarvis, Matt Wallace
- 10:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
- 11:00 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy
- 11:10 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
- 11:20 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Bud Cauley
- 11:30 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard
- 11:40 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Matti Schmid
- 11:50 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
- 12:10 p.m.: Daniel Hillier, Ben Kern
- 12:20 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:30 p.m.: Rico Hoey, Cameron Smith
- 12:40 p.m.: Haotong Li, Patrick Reed
- 12:50 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Andrew Putnam
- 1:00 p.m.: Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:10 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Aaron Rai
- 1:20 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Andrew Novak
- 1:30 p.m.: Harris English, Si Woo Kim
- 1:40 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, David Puig
- 2:00 p.m.: Cameron Young, Justin Thomas
- 2:10 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman
- 2:20 p.m.: Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger
- 2:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup
- 2:40 p.m.: Alex Smalley, Maverick McNealy