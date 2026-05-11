Sahith Theegala betting profile: PGA Championship

Theegala has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Theegala has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.