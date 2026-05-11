Sahith Theegala betting profile: PGA Championship
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Sahith Theegala hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala finished tied for 12th at -12 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Theegala's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|2023
|T40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-71-72-77
|+8
|6.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|69-76-74-64
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-67-72-68
|-8
|35.375
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T10
|67-67-66-68
|-12
|72.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-74-68-77
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-67-75-66
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|7.875
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.217
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.201
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.394
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.144
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.523
|0.056
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.217 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.201 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Theegala excelled with a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked 12th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.68, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 690 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.