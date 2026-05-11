Rory McIlroy betting profile: PGA Championship

McIlroy has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

McIlroy has an average of 0.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.766 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.