Rory McIlroy betting profile: PGA Championship
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Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a chip shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. McIlroy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th at 3-over.
McIlroy's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|2024
|T12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|2023
|T7
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|2022
|8
|65-71-74-68
|-2
|2021
|T49
|75-72-74-72
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 3-over.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|51.800
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|1
|67-65-73-71
|-12
|750.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-71-72-71
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|66-65-69-67
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|68-67-72-64
|-17
|85.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|66-67-71-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-66-71-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|68-65-66-68
|-13
|245.000
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.766 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.854
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.742
|0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.107
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.177
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.525
|1.164
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.854 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.3 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.742 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked third by breaking par 27.02% of the time.
- McIlroy has earned 1,278 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 10th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.