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PGA Championship 2026: See full purse breakdown from Aronimink Golf Club

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Keegan Bradley on what sets PGA Championship apart from other majors

Keegan Bradley on what sets PGA Championship apart from other majors

    Written by Associated Press

    The 108th PGA Championship begins Thursday from Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title, while Rory McIlroy will be going for a third PGA Championship and seventh major title.

    The 2025 event featured a $19 million purse with $3.42 million going to the winner.

    Check back here this weekend for a full purse breakdown for the 108th PGA Championship.

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    PGA Championship

    Braden Shattuck
    USA
    B. Shattuck
    USA
    B. Shattuck
    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    David Puig
    ESP
    D. Puig
    ESP
    D. Puig
    Denny McCarthy
    USA
    D. McCarthy
    USA
    D. McCarthy
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