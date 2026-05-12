6H AGO
PGA Championship 2026: See full purse breakdown from Aronimink Golf Club
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Keegan Bradley on what sets PGA Championship apart from other majors
Written by Associated Press
The 108th PGA Championship begins Thursday from Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title, while Rory McIlroy will be going for a third PGA Championship and seventh major title.
The 2025 event featured a $19 million purse with $3.42 million going to the winner.
Check back here this weekend for a full purse breakdown for the 108th PGA Championship.