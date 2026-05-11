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2026 PGA Championship: How to watch, tee times, TV times, more

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Highlights | Round 4 | PGA Championship

Highlights | Round 4 | PGA Championship

    Written by Staff

    The second major championship of the season is here and there’s plenty to be excited about as the PGA TOUR returns to Aronimink Golf Club just outside of Philadelphia.

    Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to go back-to-back at the PGA Championship after his five-shot victory last spring. There is no shortage of chasers ready to try to claim their own Wanamaker Trophy this week, including all 50 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action this week.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Thursday: noon-7 p.m. (ESPN), 7-8 p.m. (ESPN2)
    • Friday: noon-8 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

    Steaming on ESPN+

    • Tuesday-Wednesday: noon-3 p.m.
      • ESPN’s coverage of the PGA Championship will begin on the ESPN App with two three-hour preview shows from noon-3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Each show will feature player interviews, live shots of practice rounds and the practice range and clips of select player news conferences onsite at Aronimink.
    • Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Featured groups, featured holes: Various morning/afternoon groups each day; available on ESPN+

    Radio (SiriusXM)

    • Tuesday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Wednesday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

    Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Click here for full "How to watch" details via the PGA of America.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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