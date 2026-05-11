Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler are one leg from career Grand Slam; it looks further away for Spieth

“It's like, man, I want to pay attention to what he's doing and figure out how to do it,” Spieth said. "A lot of times when guys are doing better, I think at my best I can do what they've done. Obviously I've never driven the ball like Rory (McIlroy). But with Scottie, I feel like at my best I can hit any shot. I don't think I've ever gotten to his level of iron play — not that anybody has.