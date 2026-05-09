Truist Championship: How to watch featured groups, tee times, weather updates for Round 4
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Highlights | Round 3 | Truist Championship
A stacked field returns to Quail Hollow for the Truist Championship, the sixth Signature Event this season.
Rookie Alex Fitzpatrick, coming off his maiden TOUR win at the Zurich Classic alongside brother Matt, leads Norway's Kristoffer Reitan by one shot after Round 3. Cameron Young is two shots back at 12-under, seeking his third win of the season.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action this weekend.
How to follow (all times ET):
Special programming alert:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Truist Championship on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- TOURCAST Range:
- Tune in here until Sunday.
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group/featured group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups/featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday
- 10 a.m. (Marquee group): Akshay Bhatia, Rory McIlroy
- 8:35 a.m. (Featured group): Maverick McNealy, Max Homa
- 8:55 a.m. (Featured group): Si Woo Kim, Xander Schauffele