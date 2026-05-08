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Rickie Fowler fights fever, shoots 63 at Truist Championship

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PGA TOUR Highlights | Round 2 | Truist Championship

PGA TOUR Highlights | Round 2 | Truist Championship

    Written by Sean Martin

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rickie Fowler arrived at the Truist Championship after consecutive top-10s at Signature Events. By all signs, his game was trending upward.

    A sinus infection temporarily halted the positive momentum, however. Fowler fought a 102-degree fever before the first round this week, and the effects of the illness could be seen in his opening 74.

    “There were times I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to hit the hole from a few feet,” Fowler said Friday, “so it was nice to be back in a better spot physically today.”

    Eleven shots better, to be exact. Fowler shot a second-round 63 to vault back into contention at the Truist Championship. He beat just five players Thursday. Now he trails only seven. Fowler is T8 at 5-under 137, just four back of leader Sungjae Im. His 63 was the low round of the day by four shots.


    Rickie Fowler's 198-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Truist Championship

    Rickie Fowler's 198-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Truist Championship


    After hitting just four fairways Thursday, Fowler missed just three Friday. He was second in both Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and Strokes Gained: Putting in the second round, a dangerous combination.

    Quail Hollow is a meaningful place for Fowler, the site of his first PGA TOUR victory in 2012. He has seven top-25s in 11 Truist starts at Quail, as well as a T5 finish in the 2017 PGA Championship here.

    This is the first time Fowler has had consecutive top-10s since the opening two events of the FedExCup Playoffs, a surge that vaulted him to 32nd in the FedExCup and qualified him for all of this season’s Signature Events. He’s 30th in this year’s FedExCup thanks to six top-25s in 10 starts.

    “There's been a lot of good stuff,” Fowler said. Feeling healthy again, he’s continuing to trend in the right direction.

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    Daily Wrap Up
    R2
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    1

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    2

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    T3

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T3

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    -6

    T5

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T5

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
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