Rickie Fowler fights fever, shoots 63 at Truist Championship
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PGA TOUR Highlights | Round 2 | Truist Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rickie Fowler arrived at the Truist Championship after consecutive top-10s at Signature Events. By all signs, his game was trending upward.
A sinus infection temporarily halted the positive momentum, however. Fowler fought a 102-degree fever before the first round this week, and the effects of the illness could be seen in his opening 74.
“There were times I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to hit the hole from a few feet,” Fowler said Friday, “so it was nice to be back in a better spot physically today.”
Eleven shots better, to be exact. Fowler shot a second-round 63 to vault back into contention at the Truist Championship. He beat just five players Thursday. Now he trails only seven. Fowler is T8 at 5-under 137, just four back of leader Sungjae Im. His 63 was the low round of the day by four shots.
Rickie Fowler's 198-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Truist Championship
After hitting just four fairways Thursday, Fowler missed just three Friday. He was second in both Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and Strokes Gained: Putting in the second round, a dangerous combination.
Quail Hollow is a meaningful place for Fowler, the site of his first PGA TOUR victory in 2012. He has seven top-25s in 11 Truist starts at Quail, as well as a T5 finish in the 2017 PGA Championship here.
This is the first time Fowler has had consecutive top-10s since the opening two events of the FedExCup Playoffs, a surge that vaulted him to 32nd in the FedExCup and qualified him for all of this season’s Signature Events. He’s 30th in this year’s FedExCup thanks to six top-25s in 10 starts.
“There's been a lot of good stuff,” Fowler said. Feeling healthy again, he’s continuing to trend in the right direction.