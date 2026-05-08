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Truist Championship: How to watch featured groups, tee times, weather updates for Round 3

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PGA TOUR Highlights | Round 2 | Truist Championship

PGA TOUR Highlights | Round 2 | Truist Championship

    Written by Staff

    A stacked field returns to Quail Hollow for the Truist Championship, the sixth Signature Event this season.

    Sungjae Im set the pace into the weekend, sitting at 9-under. Tommy Fleetwood is one shot back at 8-under, while Justin Thomas and Alex Fitzpatrick are tied at 7-under. Rory McIlroy carded a 4-under 67 to get to 5-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action this weekend.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Special programming alert:

    • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Truist Championship on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
      • Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • TOURCAST Range:

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS

    PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group/featured group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups/featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)

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    R2
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    1

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    2

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    T3

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T3

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    -6

    T5

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T5

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
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