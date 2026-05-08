Truist Championship: How to watch featured groups, tee times, weather updates for Round 3
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PGA TOUR Highlights | Round 2 | Truist Championship
A stacked field returns to Quail Hollow for the Truist Championship, the sixth Signature Event this season.
Sungjae Im set the pace into the weekend, sitting at 9-under. Tommy Fleetwood is one shot back at 8-under, while Justin Thomas and Alex Fitzpatrick are tied at 7-under. Rory McIlroy carded a 4-under 67 to get to 5-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action this weekend.
How to follow (all times ET):
Special programming alert:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Truist Championship on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- TOURCAST Range:
- Tune in here, Monday-Sunday.
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+:
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group/featured group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups/featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
- 8:40 a.m. (Marquee group): Andrew Novak, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:45 p.m. (Marquee group): Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
- 7:55 a.m. (Featured group): Mackenzie Hughes, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9 a.m. (Featured group): Jason Day, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:50 a.m. (Featured group): Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele
Featured holes
- Nos. 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)