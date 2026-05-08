Justin Thomas copies Cameron Young’s putter, shoes, contends at Truist Championship
2 Min Read
Justin Thomas gets to 7-under with birdie on No. 8 at Truist Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — He has wins at THE PLAYERS and a Signature Event – a six-shot victory at last week’s Cadillac Championship – and played in the final group at the Masters before finishing T3. Cameron Young leads the FedExCup and is third in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Justin Thomas has seen Young’s success, so when he was considering a new putter, he decided to take a page out of his book.
“I literally texted (Scotty Cameron rep) Drew Page and said, ‘Just give me Cam's putter,’” Thomas said Friday. Thomas received the new flatstick Monday, but he was a bit more sheepish about the switch when he was paired with Young for the Truist’s first two rounds. It didn’t help that they were wearing the same shoes Thursday.
“It's like, I promise I'm not trying to copy everything you do,” Thomas joked Friday. “But I'm maybe trying to copy everything you do. I don't know.”
Justin Thomas hits 153-yard approach, sets up birdie on No. 2 at Truist Championship
A little embarrassment was worthwhile, though, because Thomas is back in contention at Quail Hollow. He’s in third place after shooting 67-68, just two behind leader Sungjae Im. Thomas will play alongside Alex Fitzpatrick in Saturday’s final group. Thomas won the first of his two major titles, the 2017 PGA Championship, here.
Thomas has played just six times this season after coming back from a November microdiscectomy. He has one top-10, a T8 in THE PLAYERS. That was his second start of the season. He contends that his body feels “really good.” The results just haven’t followed.
“I feel like I'm swinging it a little better. But it's never as far off,” Thomas said Friday. “I feel like I've had a fair amount of tournaments that I've been playing pretty well, I just haven't really had anything to show for it. That's just how the sport is regardless if you have been healthy for 20 years or just coming off of surgery.”