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ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

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Ryan Fox’s winning chip-in birdie is the Shot of the Day at ONEflight Myrtle Beach

Ryan Fox’s winning chip-in birdie is the Shot of the Day at ONEflight Myrtle Beach

    The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, featuring a $4 million purse. The course plays at 7,347 yards with a par of 71. Ryan Fox won the tournament last year with a score of 15 under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-noon, Golf Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m., Golf Channel

    Check out coverage details for the Truist Championship, the season's sixth Signature Event, here.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R1
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    Truist Championship

    J.T. Poston
    USA
    J.T. Poston
    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Taylor Pendrith
    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
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