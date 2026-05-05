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ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
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Ryan Fox’s winning chip-in birdie is the Shot of the Day at ONEflight Myrtle Beach
The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, featuring a $4 million purse. The course plays at 7,347 yards with a par of 71. Ryan Fox won the tournament last year with a score of 15 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-noon, Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m., Golf Channel
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.