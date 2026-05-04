Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Truist Championship

Åberg has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.625 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.