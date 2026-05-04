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40M AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden prepares to hit his tee shot on the 16th tee during the first round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden prepares to hit his tee shot on the 16th tee during the first round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Åberg finished tied for 60th at last year's Truist Championship, shooting 1-over. He returns to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve on his previous performance at the $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Truist Championship.

    Åberg's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6066-71-75-69+1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT463-70-68-70-13300.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2174-70-69-72-353.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT567-67-69-70-15105.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT569-63-71-76-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT366-71-72-67-12337.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2072-68-69-66-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3775-69-66-67-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D68-67-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2166-68-71-68-7--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.625 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 1.993 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4000.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4850.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3560.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3390.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.5801.993

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.400 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.485 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranked third by breaking par 27.60% of the time.
    • Åberg has earned 1,143 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 10th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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