Rory McIlroy betting profile: Truist Championship
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Masters Champion Rory McIlroy poses with reacts during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
McIlroy won this tournament in 2024 with a score of 17-under and finished tied for seventh last year at 10-under. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 in the 2026 Truist Championship.
McIlroy's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|2024
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|2023
|T47
|68-73-71-72
|E
|2022
|5
|67-73-68-68
|-4
|2021
|1
|72-66-68-68
|-10
At the Truist Championship
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
- McIlroy has won this tournament twice, capturing victories in 2024 and 2021.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|1
|67-65-73-71
|-12
|750.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-71-72-71
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|66-65-69-67
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|68-67-72-64
|-17
|85.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|66-67-71-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-66-71-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|68-65-66-68
|-13
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|64-71-68-65
|-12
|250.000
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.620 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 0.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.799
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.748
|0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.386
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.148
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.785
|0.904
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.799 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.7 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.748 mark. He maintained a 70.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- McIlroy delivered a 0.386 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, showcasing his short game skills.
- On the greens, McIlroy delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.61 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 28.40% of the time.
- McIlroy ranks ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,226 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.