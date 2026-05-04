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Rory McIlroy betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Masters Champion Rory McIlroy poses with reacts during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Masters Champion Rory McIlroy poses with reacts during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    McIlroy won this tournament in 2024 with a score of 17-under and finished tied for seventh last year at 10-under. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Truist Championship.

    McIlroy's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T766-67-69-68-10
    2024167-68-67-65-17
    2023T4768-73-71-72E
    2022567-73-68-68-4
    2021172-66-68-68-10

    At the Truist Championship

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
    • McIlroy has won this tournament twice, capturing victories in 2024 and 2021.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament167-65-73-71-12750.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-71-72-71E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D72-68-4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT266-65-69-67-17375.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1468-67-72-64-1785.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2366-67-71-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-66-71-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT770-69-66-69-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT268-65-66-68-13245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT664-71-68-65-12250.000

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.620 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 0.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7990.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.7480.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3860.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.148-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.7850.904

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.799 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.7 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.748 mark. He maintained a 70.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • McIlroy delivered a 0.386 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, showcasing his short game skills.
    • On the greens, McIlroy delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.61 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 28.40% of the time.
    • McIlroy ranks ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,226 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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