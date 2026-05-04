Rory McIlroy betting profile: Truist Championship

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

McIlroy has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.620 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.