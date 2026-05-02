Adam Scott shines with spotless 66 Saturday at Cadillac Championship after wrong ball penalty

“It’s such a silly thing to do,” Scott admitted. “I think it’s the first time I’ve ever done it in my career. That's probably one of those things everyone ends up doing once. But an odd set of circumstances leading up to me not checking it, which I think I've done thousands of times. To take two lumps there was, is tough, especially as you sit here now in the weekend and thinking if you’re two (strokes) better you would be doing so well in the tournament.