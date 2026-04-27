Justin Rose signs with McLaren Golf, set to play new equipment at Cadillac Championship
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Justin Rose holes 42-yard eagle putt on No. 11 at THE PLAYERS
Justin Rose is making a surprise equipment change at the Cadillac Championship after signing a deal with McLaren Golf to become the first global ambassador for the fledgling golf company.
Rose will play with McLaren clubs in Miami this week, according to multiple media reports. It is not yet clear which McLaren clubs will be in his bag, or how many. Rose was previously an equipment free agent.
Known best as a Formula 1 powerhouse, McLaren earlier this year announced its intention to launch a golf division. The initial announcement was light on details, but the company promised to “push the boundaries of equipment design and manufacturing.” Now it has a bona fide top-10 player on the PGA TOUR backing its product.
Rose is close with several top McLaren officials, including Zach Brown, CEO of the racing division. Rose has also invested in the business as part of his partnership, according to the media reports.
It’s expected that Rose will also wear the McLaren Golf logo on his apparel and have a custom McLaren Golf bag, as he first showcased in a social media video announcing the partnership.
“From the beginning, this has been a passion project,” Rose said in a statement. “I’ve had the opportunity to be involved from the outset – working with the team, testing the clubs and helping shape what they’ve become. That level of involvement, combined with the standards McLaren brings to everything they do, made this an easy decision for me. I’m excited to put the clubs in play and watch the brand flourish.”
According to its website, McLaren Golf will fully launch Wednesday, April 29, the day before the first round of the Cadillac Championship. It’s also the same week of the Formula 1 race in Miami.