PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

PGA TOUR confirms plans to end Maui event, exploring PGA TOUR Champions options for Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Latest

A scenic view of the 18th hole at The Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

A scenic view of the 18th hole at The Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR has confirmed plans to end its tournament presence in Maui and has begun to explore options to transition the Sony Open in Hawaii into a PGA TOUR Champions event.

    The Sentry, which was held annually at The Plantation Course at Kapalua from 1999-2025, was not contested this year. It marked the season-opening event from 1999-2013 and again from 2024-25. Hideki Matsuyama won the 2025 edition of the Maui event, breaking the TOUR’s scoring record relative to par with a score of 35 under.

    “We are grateful to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua Resort, Maui County and the state of Hawaii for their longtime support of our season-opening PGA TOUR event, as well as the fans, partners and volunteers across Maui who have supported the event throughout the years,” the TOUR said in a statement.

    While the TOUR will share more details regarding its 2027 schedule at a later date, conversations are ongoing about the Sony Open in Hawaii moving to the PGA TOUR Champions schedule in conjunction with the existing Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to create a two-tournament presence in the Aloha State. The TOUR has been in communication with Sentry Insurance and Sony throughout its decision-making process.

    Held at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu since 1971, the Sony Open served as the season-opening PGA TOUR event in 2026 and was won by Chris Gotterup, the first of his two wins to date this season.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 16, 2026

    RBC Heritage: How to watch Friday action from Harbour Town

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Apr 17, 2026

    RBC Heritage: How to watch Moving Day from Harbour Town

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Apr 19, 2026

    How it works: Check out format for Zurich Classic

    Latest
    Official

    RBC Heritage

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -1

    -18

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T4

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    T4

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Harris English
    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    -13

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -1

    -13

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW