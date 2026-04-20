PGA TOUR confirms plans to end Maui event, exploring PGA TOUR Champions options for Sony Open in Hawaii
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A scenic view of the 18th hole at The Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR has confirmed plans to end its tournament presence in Maui and has begun to explore options to transition the Sony Open in Hawaii into a PGA TOUR Champions event.
The Sentry, which was held annually at The Plantation Course at Kapalua from 1999-2025, was not contested this year. It marked the season-opening event from 1999-2013 and again from 2024-25. Hideki Matsuyama won the 2025 edition of the Maui event, breaking the TOUR’s scoring record relative to par with a score of 35 under.
“We are grateful to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua Resort, Maui County and the state of Hawaii for their longtime support of our season-opening PGA TOUR event, as well as the fans, partners and volunteers across Maui who have supported the event throughout the years,” the TOUR said in a statement.
While the TOUR will share more details regarding its 2027 schedule at a later date, conversations are ongoing about the Sony Open in Hawaii moving to the PGA TOUR Champions schedule in conjunction with the existing Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to create a two-tournament presence in the Aloha State. The TOUR has been in communication with Sentry Insurance and Sony throughout its decision-making process.
Held at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu since 1971, the Sony Open served as the season-opening PGA TOUR event in 2026 and was won by Chris Gotterup, the first of his two wins to date this season.