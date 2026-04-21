Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
1 Min Read
Defending champions Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak discuss their successful partnership
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the long team event on the PGA TOUR schedule, takes place at the 7,425-yard, par-72 TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana.
Teams of two face off in Four-ball (best ball) and Foursomes (check out the full format here). The tournament features a $9.5 million purse.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Friday: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
- 8:52 a.m.: Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak, Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore
Featured Groups
- 8:39 a.m.: Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen, Michael Brennan/Johnny Keefer
- 9:05 a.m.: Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge; Tony Finau/Max Greyserman
- 1:29 p.m.: Brooks Koepka/Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1:42 p.m.: Sahith Theegala/Aaron Rai, Blades Brown/Luke Clanton
- 1:55 p.m.: Keith Mitchell/ Brandt Snedeker, Cam Davis/Geoff Ogilvy
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
- 9:18 a.m.: Brooks Koepka/Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick
Featured Groups
- 9:29 a.m.: Sahith Theegala/Aaron Rai, Blades Brown/Luke Clanton
- 9:40 a.m.: Keith Mitchell/ Brandt Snedeker, Cam Davis/Geoff Ogilvy
- 1:28 p.m.: Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen, Michael Brennan/Johnny Keefer
- 1:39 p.m.: Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak, Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore
- 1:50 p.m.: Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge; Tony Finau/Max Greyserman
Featured holes
- Nos. 3, 9, 14, 17 (all par 3s)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.