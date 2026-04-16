RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
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Highlights | Round 1 | RBC Heritage
The fourth Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season is underway at Harbour Town at the RBC Heritage.
Ludvig Åberg fired an opening-round, 8-under 63 and sits one shot clear of Viktor Hovland and Harris English, both seeking their first wins on TOUR this season. Plenty of stars are chasing right behind, including Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick, who are all 6 under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (2024 RBC Heritage champion) lurks at 3 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action from Harbour Town.
How to watch (all times ET)
Special programming alert:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the RBC Heritage on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Friday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Season 4 of Netflix's "Full Swing" premieres Friday, April 17
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Friday
Marquee group
- 10:05 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
Featured groups
- 9:35 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry
- 10:00 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley
Featured holes
- No. 17 (par 3)