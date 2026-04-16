RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

Ludvig Åberg fired an opening-round, 8-under 63 and sits one shot clear of Viktor Hovland and Harris English, both seeking their first wins on TOUR this season. Plenty of stars are chasing right behind, including Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick, who are all 6 under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (2024 RBC Heritage champion) lurks at 3 under.