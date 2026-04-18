RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
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Highlights | Round 3 | RBC Heritage
The fourth Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season is underway at Harbour Town at the RBC Heritage.
Matt Fitzpatrick chases his second tartan jacket as he holds a three-shot lead at 17-under par heading into the final round, thanks to a third-round, 3-under 68. Scottie Scheffler, the 2024 champion, posts a 64 on Moving Day and sits in second at 14-under, setting up a Sunday duel between the two past RBC Heritage champions. Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim and Sepp Straka are tied for third at 12-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action from Harbour Town.
How to watch (all times ET)
Special programming alert:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the RBC Heritage on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Season 4 of Netflix's "Full Swing" premieres Friday, April 17
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Sunday
Marquee group
- 7:22 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Max Homa
Featured groups
- 7:04 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel
- 10:15 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
Featured holes
- No. 17 (par 3)