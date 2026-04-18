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RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

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Highlights | Round 3 | RBC Heritage

Highlights | Round 3 | RBC Heritage

    The fourth Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season is underway at Harbour Town at the RBC Heritage.

    Matt Fitzpatrick chases his second tartan jacket as he holds a three-shot lead at 17-under par heading into the final round, thanks to a third-round, 3-under 68. Scottie Scheffler, the 2024 champion, posts a 64 on Moving Day and sits in second at 14-under, setting up a Sunday duel between the two past RBC Heritage champions. Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim and Sepp Straka are tied for third at 12-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action from Harbour Town.

    How to watch (all times ET)

    Special programming alert:

    • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the RBC Heritage on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
      • Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Season 4 of Netflix's "Full Swing" premieres Friday, April 17

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Sunday

    Marquee group

    • 7:22 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Max Homa

    Featured groups

    • 7:04 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel
    • 10:15 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth

    Featured holes

    • No. 17 (par 3)

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    R3
    Official

    RBC Heritage

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    -17

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    -14

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Brian Harman
    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    T3

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    T3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Andrew Novak
    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T6

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F
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