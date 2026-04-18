RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

Matt Fitzpatrick chases his second tartan jacket as he holds a three-shot lead at 17-under par heading into the final round, thanks to a third-round, 3-under 68. Scottie Scheffler, the 2024 champion, posts a 64 on Moving Day and sits in second at 14-under, setting up a Sunday duel between the two past RBC Heritage champions. Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim and Sepp Straka are tied for third at 12-under.