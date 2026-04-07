2026 Masters: See what top players are saying at Augusta National

“I'm very aware that I've had tough, tough losses here. I also am aware that I enjoy this place,” he said. So I don't want to sort of like -- I don't want to feel that those three second-place finishes need to create a different sort of feeling for me. I can't control the outcome. I think last year in the playoff, I felt like I learned from 2017, and I felt like I played a much better playoff than I did previously. So I kind of adapted and learned… I did everything that I could do. So I can kind of live with that in a way.I can be philosophical about it, I think. Yeah, of course, I look at it and think those are racking up, they're stacking up, yeah. But someone said -- I think eight players have won this tournament after finishing second the year before, which probably increases my odds if you look at the field. I can look at that and go, okay, that's good. Happy with that.”