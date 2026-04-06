The unexpected stretch that won Rory McIlroy the Masters

McIlroy striped a drive down the hill that found the famous speed slot. His approach was his best of the day, a short-iron stuck to tap-in range that McIlroy converted for birdie. His booming drive down the 11th turned the vaunted start of Amen Corner into a gettable hole. McIlroy did just that, striking another iron shot inside 10 feet and rolling in the putt. He evaded bogey at the 12th, getting up and down from a difficult position long of the green, another test to pass. The 13th hole would play boogeyman to McIlroy on Sunday, but on Friday, it was a launching pad. McIlroy’s drive found the pine straw along the right side, but with a clear lane to the green. He took advantage with an aggressive iron shot, right of the back right pin location, threading his ball just in between the hole and the water and setting up an eagle try around 10 feet. He rolled that one in, too, and suddenly the dream was back on.