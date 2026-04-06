Gary Woodland’s comeback finds deeper meaning through bond with Lt. Col. Dan Rooney

With Woodland playing nicely (he had won earlier that season at the Transitions Championship – now Valspar Championship – and would finish T12 at that week’s PGA) and Lt. Col. Rooney offering soft-spoken but gut-wrenching stories of the men and women who had given the ultimate sacrifice for their country, one thought consumed me: Babineau surely knew how to pick them, because this friendship between Woodland and Lt. Col. Rooney was captivating and you found yourself thinking that together, these two could probably do anything they set their minds to.