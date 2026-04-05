J.J. Spaun returns to winner's circle with Valero Texas Open victory

It took him 147 starts to win on TOUR. Spaun thought good things were about to happen after his 2022 victory here. He made a lot of cuts in 2023 but never got closer than one top five. He had an uneven season in 2024: 16 made cuts in 28 starts, four finishes inside the top 10 and six in the top 25. The 2025 season started better. He tied for third at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He lost in a playoff at THE PLAYERS Championship. But no wins.