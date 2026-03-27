Gary Woodland surges to three-shot lead at Texas Children's Houston Open, shortly after revealing PTSD diagnosis

“I was proud of myself because what Randy Smith, my coach, calls an ‘oops.’ I had a bad swing there on 13, and I’ve hit it so well the last couple days, I didn’t let that bother me,” Woodland said. “I told myself to forget about it and move on, and I was able to do that. That was a big change for me to let that go and keep doing what I’ve been doing the last couple days.”