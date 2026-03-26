‘I got a thousand pounds off my back’: Freed-up Gary Woodland one shot back of lead at Texas Children’s Houston Open

“I literally feel like I got a thousand pounds off my back that day,” Woodland said after his round Thursday in Houston. “It was hard to do. I was crying going into the interview and I left feeling a thousand pounds lighter. I have a battle that I’m fighting, but it’s nice to not do that alone, I can tell you that. We’ll take it one day at a time and continue to get better. But the TOUR out here is a family and they’ve been amazing. The golf world’s been amazing and I’m very thankful.”