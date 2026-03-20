Joel Dahmen turns last-minute entry into made cut at Valspar Championship

"The grind of my last seven really stayed patient, stuck to the game plan, sometimes my mind can wander a little bit," said Dahmen. "As much as I do love my family, I didn't want another weekend with them to figure out all the, you know, that's just a lot of extra stuff. So just really happy with the grind. I made great putts on four or five of the last holes, and, yeah, I'm really happy right now.