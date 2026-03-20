'Extremely frustrated' Jordan Spieth contending at Valspar Championship despite rocky finish

"I don't think the stats show," said Spieth after his round on Friday. "I feel like the way I'm playing is I'm driving it, I think I'm driving it in the top 20, I think I'm striking it in the top 20, I think my short game's in the top 20, I think my putting's in the top 20. I've made some bad decisions or hit some wrong tee shots at the wrong time or missed contact that has cost me from having a chance to win three or four times and finishing where I finish. ...