Matt Wallace calls penalty on himself, then goes on birdie spree to make cut at Valspar Championship
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Matt Wallace explains why he called penalty on himself at Valspar
Written by Stephanie Royer
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – "Maybe a good bit of karma coming my way."
Matt Wallace was reflecting on his unconventional second round at the Valspar Championship, which included calling a one-stroke penalty on himself for moving his ball on the par-5 11th hole, then rallying to make the cut.
Wallace started the day at 2-over par, one shot outside the cut line, and was even on his round entering the par-5 11th hole. His drive went into the right trees and landed on a lie of pine straw and leaves, where he accidentally moved it upon address before his second shot.
"I had to hover it so far away from the ball because this one twig was sticking out," said Wallace. "When I was waggling, the ball definitely moved. Didn't know if it was in the action of my swing ... but I definitely touched it, and the ball moved from that.
After the one-shot penalty, Wallace hit his third shot to the left of the green, then converted the up and down for a par.
Wallace added birdies with putts from 22, 5 and 27 feet on hole Nos. 14, 15 and 17, respectively, for a 68 to finish at 1 under, inside the cut line and well positioned for the weekend eight shots behind leader Sungjae Im.
Matt Wallace sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Valspar
"Obviously I thought some people would see that, and nobody saw it." said Wallace. "You're not just doing it for yourself though, even though it's such an individual sport. You're doing it to protect the rest of the field, you're doing it for your caddie, your team, your family.
"I'd rather miss the cut doing something like that by one shot and then giving it my all for the rest then making it and knowing something's happened. So I called it on myself, and then I made a few birdies ... I'm happy with the outcome and it's the right thing to do."
Let the karma keep coming.