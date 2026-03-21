'Nobody expects me to be here': Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker contending into Sunday at Valspar Championship

"Everybody seems to be going to (the TaylorMade Spider mallet), it has been winning out here," he said. "When I got it, I did a bunch of data, so got on a bunch of putting monitors and saw how the ball rolled, what it did to my stroke, and everything was better. So when you have actual data telling you that the stroke's better, the ball's rolling better, everything is better with this new putter, then it makes the transition easier. It's not a feel thing.