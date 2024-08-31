Jordan Spieth undergoes successful wrist surgery
2 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Jordan Spieth underwent successful surgery on his left wrist, the 13-time TOUR winner announced on social media Saturday.
“I had a procedure on my left wrist last week, as I had mentioned was the plan,” Spieth wrote on X. “The operation went smoothly and I’m grateful for the exceptional medical team and support of Annie and my family.”
Spieth’s wrist issues date back to May 2023, when he injured it while playing with his son Sammy. He resisted surgery at the time, opting for a rest and recovery strategy, but it never fully healed. Spieth re-aggravated the injury last fall while reaching for a toaster in his home and was diagnosed with ulnar nerve damage shortly after.
Spieth felt better to begin 2024, but the pain grew as the season wore on. He nearly withdrew during the first round of the RBC Heritage in April after a tendon in his wrist “popped out” while hitting a greenside bunker shot. He told PGATOUR.COM, “I thought I was done for the week,” but he was able to pop the wrist back into place and finish.
The wrist continued to bother him in the latter stages of the season. He carded just three top-10s, a career-low, and missed eight cuts, a career-high in 2024.
Spieth’s season ended at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he failed to qualify for the top 50.
“I’ve got to have it operated on ASAP,” Spieth told the Associated Press of his wrist injury in Memphis, “and then I’ll go through the process of what I’m supposed to do from there.”
Spieth indicated he will not play in any tournaments this fall, which includes the Presidents Cup. He is not currently exempt into The Sentry, the season-opening tournament.
“Focused on rest and rehab, and I look forward to returning to golf healthy and prepared for 2025!” Spieth said.